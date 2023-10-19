| Microsoft Opens Pre Orders For New Laptop Go 3 In India

Microsoft opens pre-orders for new Laptop Go 3 in India

Pre-order the Surface Laptop Go 3 by November 8 and Get a Free Marshall Major IV Wireless Headset (Rs 14,999 Value)

By IANS Published Date - 02:47 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

New Delhi: Microsoft on Thursday announced that pre-orders for new Laptop Go 3 device in India are now available via key retailers and select multi-brand stores.

Consumers who pre-order the Surface Laptop Go 3 till November 8 will get exclusive pre-order promotions with complimentary Marshall Major IV Wireless Headset (worth Rs 14,999).

All consumer pre-orders will also include a 1-month free subscription for Microsoft 365 and PC Game Pass, the company said in a statement.

Starting at Rs 80,999, Surface Laptop Go 3 is offers latest AI tools from Microsoft and the industry.

“Surface is at the forefront of device performance and processor technology. We have been investing in silicon advancements to augment this next wave of AI innovation, unlocking experiences for people and businesses,” said Jane Mackarell, Surface Business Group Director, Microsoft Asia.

Surface Laptop Go 3 is the lightest and most portable device. It is ultra-portable at under 1.13 kg with a vibrant 12.4’ PixelSense touchscreen. A sleek design in Platinum colour with a full-size keyboard and a large, precision touchpad.

With the Intel Core i5 processor, up to 15 hours of battery and fast charging, along with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, it is a perfect everyday laptop for work and play.

The device also offers high-quality video and audio experience for calling, streaming, and gaming with Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio and dual Studio Mics, and a HD camera that adjusts to lighting and skin tones, powered by Windows 11.

On the Surface Laptop Go 3, Clipchamp feature equips you with what you need for video creation and editing, complete with intuitive features like auto compose, all at your fingertips with touch controls.

“When it comes to Windows, Copilot is the sidekick you can trust. Achieve more on the Surface Laptop Go 3 with the efficiency of Windows’ centralised AI assistant,” said the company.