Microsoft unveils Starfield limited edition controller and headset

The limited edition Starfield wireless controller and headset are available for $79.99 and $124.99 respectively, while supplies last.

By IANS Updated On - 11:13 AM, Mon - 12 June 23

San Francisco: Microsoft has introduced the Starfield Limited Edition wireless controller and headset, Xbox Series S in Carbon Black colour with a 1TB of storage, and much more.

“The crisp, clean designs are inspired by real world spacecraft, and are custom built to transport you right into the cockpit of a true space explorer,” the company said in a blogpost on Sunday.

The Xbox Series S in Carbon Black colour with 1TB of storage is available for pre-orders globally at $349.99 on xbox.com and microsoftstore.com.

However, it will be launched on September 1.

Also, the company introduced the new ‘Flight Simulator’ which will be launched next year.

“This brand-new simulator is designed to take advantage of the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics and gaming to create the most sophisticated, immersive and awe-inspiring flight simulator of all time,” it added.

Moreover, Game Pass members will soon be able to stream select PC games from the library through Nvidia GeForce NOW.