Microsoft working on fix for faulty Xbox Series X controller

“We are aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update,” a company spokesperson said.

By | Published: 4:30 pm 4:36 pm

San Francisco: Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X controller disconnect problem will get a fix in an upcoming update.

The tech giant said it was investigating the root of the problem so that a fix can be properly implemented.

“We are aware some players may be experiencing disconnects with their new Xbox Wireless Controllers and our teams are actively working on a solution to be included in a future update,” a company spokesperson told The Verge on Monday.

Since the new controllers launched late last year, some players have reported issues with the controller disconnecting when it isn’t supposed to, especially when being used with Xbox One.

Microsoft’s support forum also has an extensive thread about the Xbox Series X controller disconnect problem.

There are currently more than 400 responses to the thread on the forum, while more than 1,700 people have clicked the “I have the same question” button.

“This is happening to me all the time with the supplied black controller and the storm blue,” one user commented on social media.

“The controller that came in the box won’t stay connected for more than 5 seconds,” another said.

Presently, there’s no timetable for when a new patch or fix might be available.

The Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles went on sale on November 10 globally.

Owing to the huge demand, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are projected to be in short supply until at least April.