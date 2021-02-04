Mighty holds edge for Delhi feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:51 pm

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Mighty holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Heritage Plate 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 66 the feature of Friday’s Delhi races. The first race starts at 2.15 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Moorea 1, Archetype 2, The Adjutant 3

2. Ashwa Samira 1, Bala 2, Master Bharat 3

3. Mighty 1, Warrior Thrive 2, Naughty 3

4. Master Stoute 1, Sui Generis 2, Angels Harmony 3

5. Ashwa Shweta 1, Al Azeem 2, Master Stepper 3

6. Princess Elena 1, Miss Blue Fairy 2, Golden Guinea 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Samira.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

