Mild tremors felt in Asifabad

Mild tremors were felt in parts of Koutala, Bejjur and Chintalamanepalli mandals on Tuesday for a few seconds, triggering panic.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:42 AM, Tue - 21 March 23

Representational Image.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Koutala, Bejjur and Chintalamanepalli mandals on Tuesday for a few seconds, triggering panic among the local residents.

Residents of the three mandals said they sensed tremors in the ground for a brief while. They came out of their homes. These mandals are situated on the banks of Pranahita river, a tributary of Godavari and on the borders of Maharashtra.

Incidentally, parts of the bordering Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district also felt the tremors for a second.