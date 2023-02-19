Mild tremors reported in Chinthalapalem, Mellacheruvu in Suryapet

According to information reaching here, mild tremors occured at 7.25 am for 10 seconds at several villages in Chinthalapalem and Mellacheruvu mandals.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:21 AM, Sun - 19 February 23

Suryapet: Mild tremors were felt in Chinthalapalem and Mellacheruvu mandals in the district on Sunday morning.

According to information reaching here, mild tremors occured at 7.25 am for 10 seconds at several villages in Chinthalapalem and Mellacheruvu mandals. This triggered panic and people ran out of their homes.

As mild tremors are being reported frequently in Chinthalapalem mandal, the Geographical Survey of India has set up a seismography meter at Pathavellatur in Chinthalapalem mandal.

Officials are expected to reach the spot and check the seismography meter soon.