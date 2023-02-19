Two youth dead in road accidents in erstwhile Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:39 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Representational Image

Nalgonda/Suryapet: Two youngsters died in separate road accidents in erstwhile Nalgonda district in the early hours of Sunday.

While returning to his native place from Pillalamarri on motorcycle after participating in Shivaratri celebrations at Sri Erakeswara (Shiva) temple, Gagulothu Pavan(22) died on the spot after hitting a lorry parked on the roadside near Kotha thanda of Athmakur (S) mandal in Suryapet.

He was a native of Kotha thanda. He suffered severe head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet, police said.

In another road accident, one youth died and two others were seriously injured when two motorcycles collided at Thipparthy in Nalgonda. Further details are awaited.