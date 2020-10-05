‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ should have season 2, as web series: Arjun Bijlani

Arjun played introvert college student Mayank in the TV show, which ran from 2008 to 2010.

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Bijlani is rooting for a second season of the popular 2008 tele-teen drama, Miley Jab Hum Tum, and he would prefer the sequel to be a web series in format.

“It would be amazing to see what the four lead characters are doing now, after 15 years. They met in college, fell in love but where has life taken them after that?” the actor wondered.

He recently sent out birthday greetings to his “Miley Jab Hum Tum” co-star Rati Pandey, who played his onscreen love interest Nupur in the show, which also featured Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani.

Arjun feels that with the digital boom, “Miley Jab Hum Tum 2” could be a web series.

“It should be short and crisp. People should be able to re-live their favourite characters but not in a long format show. It can be a web series of a few episodes,” he said.