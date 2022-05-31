Millionaire at 26, here is how Paras Thakral unlocked success using YouTube

New Delhi: The internet is full of memes where parents are sick of the browsing habits of their children. From threats of phones going into the fire to the constant pressure of leaving them aside to study, millennials and genZ has been through it all. There is also a flood of informational content talking about the perils of the internet, cellphones, and video addiction. However, while many talk about the ill effects, the achievements that young people are unlocking using the internet and social media slip through the cracks.

Youtube, Instagram, and other social media channels are giving youth the platform to portray their talent. One such talented young boy is Paras Thakral. Barely 26 years of age, Paras is now a YouTube sensation and has millions of followers. He runs two YouTube channels titled Paras Thakral and Paras Thakral vlogs. Both the channels have nearly 2 million followers. Paras’ journey is inspirational. He started from scratch and is a millionaire today.

We asked Paras about his journey, and he said that he didn’t want to do anything extravagant. He just wanted to give people reasons to smile amidst their hectic routines. It worked well for Paras because his fans avidly wait for his video updates and appreciate little insights into his life. According to Paras, this learning is not tangible. People learn about the life, optimism, getting over challenges, and all that is a lot more important than learning to solve equations or unboxing cellphones.

Paras doesn’t preach anything and just leads by examples in his videos. These videos are nowhere close to the mirage of perfection. They portray him as the normal, flawed individual who sails through his mistakes. It is a get respite from picture-perfect feeds and impeccable YouTube channels that make you doubt your way of living.

Paras also motivates others to work out and stay fit. His fitness videos offer stunning glimpses of his muscular body and inspirational health and workout routines. He says that his fitness regime doesn’t target a drool-worthy body but good health that will stay even when external looks fade.

This honesty and love in Paras’ videos are well appreciated by followers. The vlogs include beautiful moments from his travels, family life, pranks, and his love for cars.

Paras says that YouTube is a wonderful platform that has helped him achieve success in a short time. Coming from a humble background in Hansi, Haryana, this success means a lot to Paras and his family. He is passionate about acting and modelling and gets a steady flow of contracts.

His journey started in 2018, and his follower base is increasing exponentially. He says that life as a social media influencer is not as easy as it seems. He works hard on creating videos, editing, and engaging with the audience. He says that he doesn’t treat it as work but as a part of his lifestyle.

We wish Paras luck and hope he continues to achieve success.