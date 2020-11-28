MIM ropes in leaders from other States for GHMC poll campaign

Party had roped in Imtiyaz Jaleel, Aurangabad (Central) MP for the campaign along with party unit heads and MLAs of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Hyderabad: With just a day left for the campaign to end, the All India Majlis–e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) efforts to canvass the electorate reached a crescendo on Saturday. In the last leg of the campaign, the party targeted the BJP leadership for failing to fulfill the promises it had made to the people of the country time and again and instead playing the communal card in the GHMC election campaign.

MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi went around several divisions to campaign for the party candidates and present a report card of different works taken up by the local corporators in the past five years.

On Saturday, he campaigned in Karwan division and appealed to the voters to support party candidate M Swamy Yadav. The party is locked in a keen contest with the BJP here and making all efforts to bag the seat.

The party had roped in Imtiyaz Jaleel, Aurangabad (Central) MP for the campaign along with party unit heads and MLAs of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. This apart, leaders from various districts are also campaigning in the city. A rally with hundreds of supporters was taken out by the party leaders in Yakutpura Assembly constituency covering multiple GHMC divisions and passing through Rein Bazaar, Yakutpura, Madannapet, Kurmaguda, Santoshnagar and Saidabad.

In the evening, AIMIM star campaigner Akbaruddin Owaisi addressed two public meetings at Musheerabad and Shaikpet divisions and attacked the BJP on various issues and attributed the visit of several of its high profile leaders for campaign to a prelude to their failure in GHMC elections. The AIMIM is contesting in 51 seats in the GHMC elections scheduled to be held on Tuesday. The party had won 44 seats in the last municipal elections and aims to increase the tally by a few seats.

