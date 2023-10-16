Minecraft surpasses 300 million copies sold

With its blocky biomes, Minecraft feels like it's been around forever, but the game will only turn 15 next year.

By IANS Updated On - 11:56 AM, Mon - 16 October 23

New Delhi: Popular Microsoft-owned game Minecraft has sold a massive 300 million copies to date, remaining one of the best-selling games of all time.

It might feel like Minecraft’s blocky biomes have been around since the beginning of time and the game is turning 15 next year.

“Together we’ve been crafting pickaxes (15 million of them) discovering diamonds (6.7 million), and slaying 15 million skeletons,” the company said in a statement.

“Just recently, we also crossed 300 million copies sold, a milestone no-one could have dreamed of when we were all building our first dirt houses,” the company added.

To put it in perspective, Thriller, the bestselling album of all time, has sold around 70 million copies. The bestselling console, the PS2, sold around 155 million units.

The new milestone was announced during the ‘Minecraft Live 2023’