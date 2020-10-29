Minister Errabelli formally launches cotton procurement in Warangal

He added that the cotton was grown in an area of 7,58,560 acres in the combined Warangal district and they were expecting 6,25,285 metric tonnes (MT) of cotton arrivals.

By | Published: 3:13 pm

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has formally launched the cotton purchasing at the Enumamula agriculture market yard here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Cotton procurement centers were set up at 22 notified ginning mills in the combined Warangal and the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has begun the procurement today,” and added that the cotton was grown in an area of 7,58,560 acres in the combined Warangal district and they were expecting 6,25,285 metric tonnes (MT) of cotton arrivals.

Stating that cotton is grown in an area of 82,842 acres in Warangal Urban district with a yield of 79,114 metric tons of cotton, the Minister said that the CCI had raised procurement centres in the Urban district from 18 to 28 this year. He said that there are a total of 30 ginning mills in Warangal. “Besides cotton, grain, turmeric, chilli and green gram will also be purchased at the Enumamula market that has a storage capacity of 19 lakh metric tonnes,” he said and added that there were 24 cold storages with a storage capacity of 24,45,000 bags under Warangal market limits. He further said that the farmers had already stocked 22,37,765 bags of farm produce in the cold storages this year. He also urged the farmers to bring cotton adhering to the norms of the CCI standards, and added that the moisture content of the cotton should be below 12 percent.

Reiterating that the government is committed to buy the last bag from the farmers, the Minister directed the authorities to work in coordination to make the process hassle free.

Wardhannapet MLA A Ramesh, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Market Committee Chairman Chintha Sadanandam, District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, representatives from the CCI, market officials and farmers participated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .