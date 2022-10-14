Minister KTR asks HMDA to develop Ibrahimpatnam Lake into tourist spot

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:37 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana KT Rama Rao on Friday asked Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to explore the possibility of developing Ibrahimpatnam Lake.

This comes after a Twitter user requested the minister to look into the expansion of the water body.

“This lake can be developed into a perfect weekend getaway if the tourism department considers building a resort with boating, kayaking, parasailing and other activities (sic),” the user tweeted.

Ibrahimpatnam Lake comes up on the right side of the road as you drive towards Vijayawada after crossing the Outer Ring Road. It was amongst the last lakes planned and built by Ibrahim Qutb Shah during his reign between 1550 and 1580 AD.