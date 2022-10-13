KTR promises to adopt Munugode if TRS candidate wins

Nalgonda: Taking up the responsibility of development of Munugode constituency, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said he would adopt the constituency and ensure its development, if the TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy was voted to victory in the Munugode by-poll. The polling will be held on November 3.

“I have received messages from some local youth on the bad condition of roads and other infrastructure. If the TRS is voted to victory, I will adopt the constituency and ensure its development on par with my Sircilla constituency,” he announced to the crowd cheering for him at Chandur. He participated in a rally taken out from Burgulagadda to NTR statue in Chandur ahead of Prabhakar Reddy filing his nomination on Thursday.

Rama Rao also promised to hold a meeting with sarpanches, ZPTCs, MPPs and MPTCs to discuss about the development of the constituency. He assured to personally distribute pattas of house sites to 431 families who were displaced due to Dandumalkapuram industrial park after November 6.

The Minister reminded the gathering that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who toured the erstwhile Nalgonda district extensively in 2006, had vowed to end the flouride problem and fulfilled his promise after formation of the State.

Terming the by-election as a fight between the money power of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and the self-respect of people of Munugode, Rama Rao criticised the BJP candidate for forcing the by-election on the people of Munugode. He said Rajgopal Reddy had done nothing for the constituency when he was MLA and had joined the BJP only after getting a contract worth Rs.18,000 crore from the Centre.

“Since Rajgopal Reddy got the contract of Rs.18,000 crore, he feels that he can purchase votes like a product in the market with money. People should teach him a fitting lesson that there is no place for such arrogant and greedy persons in a democracy,” he said.

Referring to the statement of Rajgopal Reddy that union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured to allocate Rs.1,000 crore for the development of Munugode after the elections, Rama Rao pointed out that BJP leaders made similar statements during the Dubbaka and Huzurabad by-elections, but did not release a single paise for the purpose till date. Instead, he said, the BJP leaders filed cases in the court to create hurdles to the Cherlagudem and Kistarampally reservoirs under the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme which would have benefited farmers of Munugode constituency.

Training his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rama Rao told the voters of Munugode that they could cast their votes for the BJP candidate if they had received Rs.15 lakh in their bank accounts as was promised by Modi. He reminded that for the first time in the nation’s history, the Modi government imposed a five per cent GST on handloom products. He stated that the Chandrashekhar Rao government in the State was extending numerous schemes for the benefit of weavers.

He strongly criticised the Centre for not finalising the share of Telangana in Krishna River water and said Modi had not even referred the matter to the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal to address the issue. “We are being denied our rightful share of 575 TMC water as the union government is intentionally delaying it for the last eight years,” he said.

TS Govt’s pension earned her respect at home, Elderly woman tells KTR

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who was campaigning in Munugode on Thursday, had an interesting interaction with an elderly woman Yadamma at Puttapaka on his way to Chandur.

Addressing the gathering at Chandur, the Minister said he had stopped for five minutes at Puttapaka and interacted with Yadamma, who asked him about well-being of his father and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. She called the Chief Minister her elder son, and said that it was after she started getting pensions hiked by the Chief Minister that her daughter-in-law began respecting her.

Yadamma also told the Minister that parents of young women earlier used to think twice before getting their daughters married to youngsters from Munugode because of the fluoride issue. Her son, who lived in Hyderabad, used to bring a 20-litre can of water whenever he came home. With the Chandrashekhar Rao-led State government ensuring drinking water to every home and the fluoride issue becoming a thing of the past, these had changed, she told Rama Rao.