KT Rama Rao proposes under-flyover playgrounds in Hyderabad

Rao responded to the tweet, expressing his enthusiasm for the idea and suggesting that they work together with Arvind Kumar to identify suitable locations for such public spaces.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:50 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: The creation of a playground under a flyover in Navi Mumbai has caught the attention of Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

After a tweet featuring the concept went viral, the Minister expressed his desire to see the creation of similar public spaces in Hyderabad, tagging MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

The original tweet featured a group of young people playing cricket under an over-bridge. It quickly went viral, showcasing the potential for public spaces to be created in unconventional areas.

The playground also features a basketball court, badminton court, and a play area for children.

Following the news of the Navi Mumbai playground, the Minister expressed his excitement at the potential for similar public spaces to be created in Hyderabad. “Let’s get this done in a few places in Hyderabad. Looks like a nice idea,” he said.

Let’s get this done in a few places in Hyderabad @arvindkumar_ias Looks like a nice idea https://t.co/o0CVTaYxqb — KTR (@KTRBRS) March 27, 2023

The move has been welcomed by Hyderabadis, who have long been advocating for more public spaces in the city. Many have praised the Minister for his quick response to the viral tweet and his commitment to creating more public spaces that promote community engagement and physical activity.