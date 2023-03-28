Centre is impeding the growth of Hyderabad: KTR

The BJP-led government at the Centre continues to not support major infrastructure projects by citing illogical reasons and false reports.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:55 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: The BJP-led government at the Centre has become a major impediment for the development of Hyderabad, as it continues to not support major infrastructure projects by citing illogical reasons and false reports, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Minister, KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said.

Speaking on the occasion of inauguration of Lakes Development Program in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the MA&UD Minister said that when Telangana government sought Centre’s support to develop a 26-km metro rail corridor from Lakdikapul to BHEL and another 5-km metro stretch between Nagole and LB Nagar, it replied in a letter that the proposal was not feasible.

“According to the Center, the proposed metro rail corridor is not feasible because the passenger count is less. On the other hand we are flooded with videos of packed metro stations where commuters are demanding extra coaches and an increase in frequency of metro trains,” Rama Rao said.

If the union government does not want to contribute to Telangana’s overall growth it should say directly that funds will not be allocated instead of citing illogical reasons, he said, adding that in Uttar Pradesh, metro rail is being developed in 10 cities and all the proposed projects are getting adequate funds while Telangana is deprived despite being a major contributor to India’s economy.

As part of the Lakes Development Programme, a total of 25 lakes in GHMC limits and another 25 lakes in HMDA jurisdiction have been handed over to builders/ developers for development. The rejuvenation and comprehensive development of these lakes will be taken up by them, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives under the supervision of GHMC and HMDA.