Minister Prashanth Reddy reviews 2BHK projects

23 November 22

(Source: Facebook/Vemula Prashanth Reddy).

Hyderabad: Housing Minister V Prashanth Reddy directed officials to complete the infrastructure works at all the 2BHK project sites, besides locations where works were in the final stages.

He also instructed the officials to expedite the exercise to identify the beneficiaries in a transparent manner and finalise the list at the earliest for allocation of the houses. The Minister was reviewing the progress of Double Bedroom Housing works being taken up across the State here on Wednesday. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s priority was to fulfill the dream of poor people to own a house, he said.

During the meeting, he said till date the State government had spent Rs.11,614.95 crore for construction of double bedroom houses. Among the targeted construction of 2,28,529 double bedroom houses, 1,29,528 houses were already completed, he said, adding “Construction of the remaining 58,350 houses is in the final stages.”

Works pertaining to 40,651 double bedroom houses were under different stages of construction.

The State government under the double bedroom housing programme, sanctioned construction of 2,91,057 houses with an estimated cost of Rs.19,328.32 crores. Of these, tenders were finalised for construction of 2,28,529 houses.