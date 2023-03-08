Minister Satyavathi slams Centre for ED notices to Kavitha

Satyavathi Rathod said the BJP-led Centre had forced the ED to issue notices to MLC K Kavitha in the liquor scam case and accused the BJP of resorting to political vendetta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

File Photo

Hanamkonda: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said the BJP-led Centre had forced the ED to issue notices to MLC K Kavitha in the liquor scam case and accused the BJP of resorting to political vendetta.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the Minister said the BRS would not be cowed down by the threats of the Centre.

Also Read Minister Jagadish Reddy suspects political motive in ED summons to Kavitha

“This sort of deliberate and targeted attempt will ruin the BJP. While the nation is celebrating women’s day, it is not right to issue notices to MLC Kavitha who is a woman,” she said.