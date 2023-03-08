Minister Jagadish Reddy suspects political motive in ED summons to Kavitha

ED summons to Kavitha was aimed at damaging the self-confidence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, but such tactics would not work, said Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was speaking to media in his camp office at Suryapet on Wednesday.

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday suspected a political motive in the summons issued to BRS MLC K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Speaking to the media here, he said the BJP government was misusing central agencies for its political interests. Pointing out that BJP leaders had tried to topple the State governments in Telangana and Delhi, he said the ED summons to Kavitha was aimed at damaging the self-confidence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, but such tactics would not work.

The people of the country will soon put end to Narendra Modi’s rule, he said, adding that the BRS would continue its fight till Modi stepped down.