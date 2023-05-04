Minister Srinivas Goud expresses solidarity with protesting wrestlers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Source: Twitter/V Srinivas Goud.

Hyderabad: Telangana Sports and Youth Services minister V Srinivas Goud along with BRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao met wrestlers who have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday.

The minister expressed solidarity with the wrestlers who are seeking justice for their complaints of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) office-bearers, especially its president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In a tweet, Minister Srinivas Goud said: “Hope the champions who brought glory to our nation soon receive the deserved justice.”

