Minister Srinivas Goud unveils UNESCO World Heritage Volunteer brochure

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:57 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud unveiling the UNESCO World Heritage Volunteer (WHV) brochure in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said in addition to historic Ramappa temple, there were 10 more heritage and historic places across Telangana, which were eligible for bagging UNESCO’s World Heritage site recognition.

The Minister unveiled the UNESCO World Heritage Volunteer (WHV) brochure here on Tuesday.

Addressing on the occasion, he said UNESCO and Kakatiya Heritage Trust were organizing World Heritage Campaign at the historic Ramappa temple from September 19 to 30.

After Telangana formation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao efforts and guidance had aided in securing World Heritage site recognition for Ramappa Temple. Kakatiya Heritage Trust Papa Rao and Panduranga Rao had also put relentless efforts in propagating the significance and history of Ramappa temple, he said.

In the united Andhra Pradesh, the past governments had neglected the historic and heritage monuments in the Telangana region. Now, top priority was being accorded for the restoration and conservation of heritage monuments in Telangana, the Minister said.

As part of the World Heritage Volunteer Campaign programme, 10 volunteers from different countries and 40 volunteers from across the country, who were well versed in history, arts, architecture, archaeology, civil engineering would participate, he said.

Kakatiya Heritage Trust members and elected public representatives from Mulugu appealed to the Minister to launch and participate in the programme on September 19 at Ramappa temple.