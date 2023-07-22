Ministers from Assam to remain in villages for 15 days to review projects

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered all ministers, including selected 500 officers, in his cabinet to stay in village areas for 15 days.

By IANS Published Date - 11:10 AM, Sat - 22 July 23

Guwahati: To confirm the last mile delivery of the government projects, the Assam government has decided to send its cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and selected top government officials to the villages for a period of two weeks in the upcoming September month.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Friday.

The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “All cabinet ministers will stay in village areas for 15 days. I will also personally go to some of the villages and 5000 selected government officers will also stay in the villages for three days.”

The MPs and MLAs will also stay in village areas for a period of seven days.

Sarma said, “Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implemented several welfare-oriented schemes. Similarly, the state government is also implementing fifteen such projects. From old age pension to Arunodaya, ration card, Ayushman scheme, the government wants to go to the village and see whether every beneficiary is getting it or not.”

“It should be ensured that each of the deserving persons in the state should get the benefits of Arunodaya scheme. Those whose income is less than Rs 4 lakh a year, will get ration cards. Along with that, they will get free medical services worth Rs 5 lakh. The state government machinery will go from village to village to see if any of those who deserve these benefits are deprived,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the ministers will go through the list of beneficiary names and see if the government projects are reaching everyone. Ministers will also check whether the primary schools have desk-benches and electricity.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government has sanctioned many road projects, but later it was witnessed that many roads were not built in rural areas. The top government officers, ministers, MPs and MLAs will inspect these things staying in the villages.

“Everyone must have to halt in villages at night. The government will decide the future plan accordingly after measuring the overall condition of the villages of the state,” he added.

Meanwhile Sarma also mentioned that the opposition MPs and MLAs are also welcomed under this initiative.