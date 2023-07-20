Ministry of Ayush, ICMR joins hands to establish advanced health research centres at AIIMS

The Ministry of Ayush and the ICMR have joined hands to establish AI-ACIHR at AIIMS across India in phases.

By ANI Published Date - 07:07 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

New Delhi: The Ministry of Ayush and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have joined hands to establish Ayush-ICMR Advanced Centre for Integrative Health Research (AI-ACIHR) at AIIMS across India in phases.

These Centres envisage developing a dynamic and vibrant ecosystem of integrative health research through integrating ancient wisdom (traditional medicine) with conventional bio-medicine, and modern technology to bring integrative health care to the people. This collaboration will promote high-impact research to generate evidence in priority areas of national importance in healthcare utilizing modern scientific methods.

Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush and ICMR convened an interactive meeting with the directors/representatives of various AIIMS on July 19, 2023.

The interactive meeting was intended as a platform to engage in a brainstorming event to chart the course of carrying out health Research and to take the initiative towards shaping Integrative health research in the country.The event was graced by the presence of Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary DHR and DG, ICMR and Padmashri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush. Senior Officials from the Ministry, ICMR and CCRAS also attended the interactive meeting.