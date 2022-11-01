Hyderabad: IHW 2022 conference at Kanha Shanti Vanam from Dec 16-18

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:39 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: The first international Integrative Health Wellness (IHW) 2022 conference will be held from December 16-18 at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness.

The conference is supported by the Ministry of AYUSH, Telangana Horticulture department, NIPER, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, NIMHANS, AIIMS Raipur, and Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University.

Also Read Hyderabad-based CDFD launches study to develop therapies for rare genetic diseases in children

The conference is expected to have over 3,000 participants worldwide, including physicians, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, researchers, students, and wellness enthusiasts. The theme for the conference is ‘Inspire, Innovate and Integrate’ and the event will explore the integrative practices for overall health and wellbeing.

It intends to make traditional and wisdom practices of health and wellbeing available to all. It will have presentations, panel discussions, and group activities.

“Research has proven that meditation is one tool that helps in acquiring balance within thereby leading to wellness. Heartfulness meditation through Pranahuti has been particularly beneficial in this regard as testified by various University studies and research in the US,” said Ekta Boudrlique, Conference Convenor.