Huma Qureshi teams up with Hyderabad-based Moderate for a health revolution

The company in a press statement said that it offers a solution weight management and promoting healthy blood sugar levels, which is validated by clinical studies at the India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 March 2024, 04:41 PM

Hyderabad: Moderate, the city-based Ayurvedic product manufacturers on Monday announced its partnership with actor, Huma Qureshi, who has joined the company as both an investor and brand advocate.

“We at Moderate believe in harnessing the power of Ayurveda to offer a safe and effective alternative. Through this collaboration, we hope to raise awareness on the importance of proactive blood sugar management and empower individuals to make informed choices for their overall health,” said Dr. Lalitha Palle, Founder of Moderate.

In a statement, Huma Qureshi said, “Together with Moderate, we aim to empower individuals to prioritize their health and embrace a balanced lifestyle.”