Minor girl gang-raped by 7; 6 held

The incident came to light on Sunday when the police learnt about around half-a-dozen people holding a girl captive at a place falling under the Jogasar police station.

By IANS Published Date - 10:58 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Patna: The police in Bihar‘s Bhagalpur district have arrested six persons on the charge of gang-raping a minor girl, while a hunt is on to nab the seventh accused who is absconding.

The accused were produced in a local court which sent them to judicial custody.

The police said the girl, a seventh standard student, was missing for the past three days and her parents had lodged a missing complaint with the Jogasar police station.

As per the statement of the victim’s mother, she had stepped out of the house saying that she was going to meet her friend on Thursday, but she never returned. The family members searched everywhere, but failed to trace her.

On Sunday, the district police learnt about some ‘fishy’ activities underway in the Adampur area. The police immediately conducted a raid and rescued the girl.

They also arrested six persons on the charge of gang-rape. A seventh accused is on the run.

As per the statement of the victim, she had gone to meet her friend but the accused kidnapped her midway.

They took her to a room where she was held captive for two days. The accused gang-raped her one by one. After committing the crime, they changed her location to Adampur and brutalised her there as well.

“We have rescued the victim and booked the accused under POCSO Act. Six of the accused have been arrested and we are making efforts to nab the seventh accused,” the police said.