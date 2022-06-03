Minor girl gang-raped by youngsters in car in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:28 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A teenage girl, who was returning from a party in a pub in the city, was allegedly gang-raped by a group of youngsters in Jubilee Hills last Saturday.

Based on the 17-year-old victim’s complaint, the police had earlier booked a case of outraging a woman’s modesty. However, when she was sent for medical examination and to the Hyderabad Bharosa Centre for psychological help, she revealed to women officials that she was actually gang-raped.

According to the complainant, her family members grew suspicious after noticing bruises on her face and neck and when they questioned her, she told them some unidentified youngsters had misbehaved with her. When woman officers at Bharosa Centre interacted with the girl, she told them about the sexual assault.

Based on the girl’s new statement, the Jubilee Hills police have altered the sections to that of rape and are investigating. They have formed teams to identify the youngsters. The pub management, staff, guests at the party and the victim’s friends are being questioned. Footage from surveillance cameras is also being examined.

Following allegations that two suspects are sons of public representatives and minors, the investigation officials are verifying if that is true.

Police said the incident was on Saturday last, when the victim went to a pub accompanied by a friend. When returning home in the evening, some youngsters who met her at the pub reportedly approached her saying they would drop her home. She got into their vehicle, which was when they violated her one after the other, she said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .