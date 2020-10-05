Minor girl set ablaze for resisting sexual advances in Khammam

The victim was working as a maid in the house of the accused, who tried to sexually abuse the girl.

Khammam: A minor girl was allegedly set ablaze after she resisted sexual advances by her employer’s son in Khammam. Tension prevailed here as the incident which took place at Mustafa Nagar in the city on September 18 came to light only on Monday. The girl, a 4th class student and aged 13 years, is being treated at a private hospital in Khammam.

Sources said the victim was working as a maid in the house of the accused, who tried to sexually abuse the girl. When she refused, the accused doused her with petrol and set her ablaze. The victim suffered 70 per cent burn injuries and her employer admitted her to a private hospital for treatment. Later, the victim’s parents were told that their daughter accidentally caught fire and suffered burns.

On Sunday night, when the girl gained consciousness, she narrated the incident to her parents, following which they lodged a complaint with One Town police on Monday.

In the complaint, the victim’s father Mothu Uppalaiah stated that his daughter was working at the house of Allam Subba Rao. Subba Rao’s son Maraiah who tried to rape her, made an attempt to kill her by setting her ablaze. He also stated that Subba Rao had threatened to kill him if he revealed the matter to anyone.

Sources said the parents of the accused tried to settle the case by offering money to the victim’s family. With the incident coming to light, activists of several Left wing organisations and political parties staged a protest at the hospital where the girl is undergoing treatment. They demanded justice for the girl and serious punishment to the accused. The protestors also sought punishment to the doctors who treated the girl for hiding the matter from the police in collusion with the accused.

Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal, Additional DCP I Pooja, DH&HO Dr. B Malathi and other senior officials visited the hospital and spoke to the victim and her family members.

Later, speaking to the press, the police officials said action would be taken against the accused as per law. Steps were being taken to arrest the accused. The girl’s family belongs to Pallegudem village in Khammam (Rural) mandal in the district.

