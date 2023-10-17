Minor wrestler commits suicide in Karnataka

According to the police, Kavya had won many awards and earned a good name in wresting.

By IANS Published Date - 01:10 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Davanagere (Karnataka): A 13-year-old girl wrestler committed suicide inside the premises of an akhada in Karnataka’s Davanagere district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Kavya Poojar, a resident of Harihara town, and the incident occurred on Monday.

She did not leave any suicide note.

Kavya lived in a hostel for wrestlers in Dharwad and also studied there. She came home in Harihara two days ago.

The police said that the victim had gone to akhada for practice early Monday morning, but she was found dead later.

Harihara town police have booked a case in connection with the case.

Sources have said that the victim came from a family of wrestlers and she was under pressure to perform.

Further investigation is on.