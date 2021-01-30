Minorities Commission Vice-Chairman lauds facilities at TMREIS

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: National Commission for Minorities vice-chairman Atif Rasheed has lauded the quality of education and hostel facilities being extended to students of Telangana Minorities Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) by the State government. Rasheed along with TMREIS secretary B Shafiullah on Saturday visited Telangana Minority Residential School, Bahadurpura Girls-2 here and inspected classrooms, dormitories, wellness centres, dining hall and other facilities. He witnessed a wide range of curricular and innovative student empowerment programmes initiated by the TMREIS.

Impressed with performance of the school, Rasheed said: “It is my privilege to visit the school and witness the facilities being provided by Telangana government free of cost which will definitely help uplift the educational standards of the girls.”

He expressed his satisfaction that Muslim girls, coming from downtrodden families were bestowed with best of opportunities both in learning and living. He also appreciated officials, principals and teachers of TMREIS for their role in all round development of students.

