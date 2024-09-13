| Miraculous Escape For Passengers As Moving Bus Catches Fire In Telanganas Siddipet

Miraculous escape for passengers as moving bus catches fire in Telangana’s Siddipet

Alert bus driver notices smoke emanating from engine, asks passengers to deboard, calls fire services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 September 2024, 10:40 AM

The bus which caught fire, at Rajiv Rahadari near Kuknoorpally village in Siddipet.

Siddipet: Passengers travelling in an RTC bus had a miraculous escape after fire broke out in the bus engine at Rajiv Rahadari near Kuknoorpally village early on Friday.

An alert bus driver noticed smoke emanating from the engine and stopped the bus. He alerted the passengers to get off immediately and called the fire services.

A fire tender which rushed to spot doused the flames.

The bus was on its way to Secunderabad from Karimnagar.

The passengers took another bus to reach Secunderabad.