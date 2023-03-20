Miscreants attack Lorry driver and cleaner, decamp with Rs 7 lakhs cash in Medak

The miscreants stop the vehicle and attacked them with sticks after throwing chilli powder in their eyes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

The driver, cleaner of DCM sustained bleeding injuries in miscreants attack at Thatipally in Medak district on Monday.

Medak: Unidentified miscreants have beaten a DCM driver and cleaner, who were transporting ITC food products to different shops in the Medak district, at Thatipally village in Regode Mandal. The miscreants took away Rs 7 lakh cash from the victims.

According to Regode police, the driver and cleaner were on their way to ITC Company after selling their products. The miscreants have stopped the vehicle and attacked them with sticks after throwing chilli powder in their eyes. They took away the cash after beating the victims black and blue.