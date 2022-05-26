Miscreants set fire to vehicles in Siddipet

Siddipet: Some unidentified miscreants have set on fire five two-wheeler parked in front of an under construction building at Bharat Nagar in Siddipet town during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

According to locals, people residing in the neighborhood have parked the vehicles before the house. When the colony residents were in deep sleep, some miscreants have set the vehicles on fire after dousing them with petrol or diesel.

The vehicles were gutted completely. The police, who have arrived at the spot on Thursday morning, were examining the CCTV footage. A case was registered.