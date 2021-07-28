Missing 4-year-old reunited with parents in 30-minutes in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri police on Tuesday traced the parents of a missing child and reunited the child with them within half an hour of being alerted.

It was at 4.30 pm, local residents of Satti Reddy Nagar called on Dial-100 and informed that they had found a boy Chandu, who appeared to be lost. Soon after being alerted, the Patrol Mobile staff Assistant Sub-inspector P Subba Rayudu and Head Constable A Narsimulu reached the spot and took safe custody of the four-year-old boy.

They immediately began searching for his parents and enquired with the local residents and those passing by on the roads and within 30 minutes, managed to trace his mother Shankaramma, who thanked the officials for their swift response. Malkajgiri Inspector B Jagadishwar Rao appreciated the patrol mobile staff.