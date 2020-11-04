Missing children from Hayathnagar traced by Rachakonda police

The two children aged 11 years and 13 years stayed with their mother Y.Sowmya at Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Kuntloor village in Hayathnagar police station limits

Hyderabad: Two siblings who went missing from Hayathnagar on Thursday last were traced and handed over their mother on Wednesday by the Rachakonda police.

The two children aged 11 years and 13 years stayed with their mother Y.Sowmya at Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Kuntloor village in Hayathnagar police station limits. On October 29 evening, the children went missing following which the woman approached the police.

The Hayathnagar police formed four teams and as part of efforts to trace them, went to different places in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

On Tuesday night the police got leads that the children had gone along with their father Anand Kumar who lived separately at Mahbubabad district. “There were some family disputes between the parents of the children following which the siblings stayed with their mother and father lived in Mahbubabad. The children told us that they had gone along with their father without informing about it to mother when he had come to the city last month,” said M Surender Goud, SHO Hayathnagar police station.

The children were handed over to the mother at Hayathnagar.

