Missing Indian student found dead in East London, cops appeal for assistance

Gurashman Singh Bhatia, a student of Loughborough University, was reported missing from Canary Wharf after a night out with friends on December 14

Photo: IANS

London: The body of a 23-year-old Indian student, who went missing in the UK last week, has been found near a lake in East London, police said, appealing for assistance to help piece together his last known movements.

Gurashman Singh Bhatia, a student of Loughborough University, was reported missing from Canary Wharf after a night out with friends on December 14.

He was last seen on CCTV in the South Quay area at around 04:20hrs on December 15, according to the police.

“Officers carried out extensive enquiries, including viewing CCTV, speaking to witnesses and analysing phone and financial data. Water searches were also carried out,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, police divers found his body in the water in South Quay, and officers are now appealing for assistance to help piece together his last known movements.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, Gurashman’s family in Jalandhar has been informed.

“Gurashman’s death is being treated as unexpected, and while there is nothing to suggest it was suspicious, we will ensure our investigation is as thorough as possible to confirm this,” Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, responsible for local policing in Tower Hamlets, said.

“Because of this, we are releasing a CCTV image of Gurashman that was taken before his disappearance and would like anyone who may have seen him in the Marsh Wall area on the evening of Thursday, 14 December and in the early hours of Friday, 15 December, to contact us,” he said.

On December 17, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to his X handle to inform about the missing Indian student in London.

Seeking External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s assistance, he also urged Loughborough University and the Indian High Commission to locate Gurashman.

Reacting to Gurashman’s death, Sirsa said in a video posted on X: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of G S Bhatia, a Loughborough University student who was missing since December 15th. Our thoughts are with the family and friends during this difficult time”.

Last month, another 23-year-old Indian student who moved to the UK from India on September 19, was found dead on the bank of Thames river, four days after being reported missing by his family.

Mitkumar Patel’s body was found on the riverbank at Caledonian Wharf, on the Isle of Dogs, at roughly 10.45 a.m. on November 21 by a passerby.