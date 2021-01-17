Missing man found dead in tank in Sangareddy

The victim was identified as Esapalti Srikanth, a native of Lakdaram village in Patancheru mandal

Sangareddy: A 24-year-old person, who went missing from home at Lakdaram village in Patancheru mandal on January 15, was found dead at a tank on the outskirts of the village on Sunday. The victim was identified as Esapalti Srikanth.

After a failed attempt to trace Srikanth, Lakshmi lodged a complaint in Patancheru police station on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, a villager from Lakdaram called up police and informed them that he had spotted Srikanth’s body floating in the tank.

The body has been retrieved from the tank and handed over to the family after autopsy.

