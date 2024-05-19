Missing woman found dead in Manjeera

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 08:52 PM

Medak: A woman, who went missing from her home, was found dead in the Manjeera river in Kolcharam madal. She was Sujatha (27, the daughter of Mallaiah and Rajamma, residents of Nawabpet.

The parents married off their only daughter to a man from another village in the mandal. However, Sujatha came to her parents on May 16 and picked up an argument over some family issues.

She left the home on the same day. The locals have found the body floating in he river on Sunday.

The Police said that she might have committed suicide. Kolcharama Police have registered a case.