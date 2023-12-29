Mizoram govt grants consent for CBI investigation of offences related to corruption

By PTI Updated On - 11:12 AM, Fri - 29 December 23

Aizawl: The Government of Mizoram has granted consent for a CBI investigation of offences in the state to eliminate corruption.

This came after the Mizoram government published a gazette notification on Thursday allowing CBI investigation of offences in the state under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1948.

“The Government of Mizoram grants consent for a CBI investigation of offences in the state of Mizoram. Our government is resolute in eliminating corruption for the welfare of our citizens.” Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma posted on X.

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on December 22 graced the function of the 69th batch recruit constable and the 4th batch head constable (operator) passing out a parade held at Police Training School, Thenzawl.

On the occasion, the Mizoram Chief Minister informed the newly graduated constables about how the government of Mizoram is trying hard to stop all illegal movements of dry areca nuts, drugs and other smuggling items within the state and to safeguard the community from any other illicit trafficking.

He also informed the policemen that they were the main force to execute this task and that the safety of the people depended heavily on the efficiency of the police forces.

In this connection, the CM urged them to give their best effort, discipline and dedication.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma also advised new recruits to take care of their health and shared his deep concern about the high incidence rate of death among the policemen while in service.

The 284 recruits were enrolled in this basic training on January 1, 2023. Except for the 13 recruits who could not be completed due to various reasons, 271 recruits had completed the training course and appeared for their passing out parade.