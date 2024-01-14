| Mk Stalin Writes To Eam Jaishankar Requests To Secure Immediate Release Of 12 Fishermen Detained By Sri Lanka

MK Stalin writes to EAM Jaishankar, requests to secure ‘immediate release’ of 12 fishermen detained by Sri Lanka

This comes after the Sri Lankan Navy detained 12 Indian fishermen and seized their three trawlers on Saturday.

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishnkar to work for the ‘immediate release’ of 12 fishermen who were detained by Sri Lanka while fishing near the island nation.

“I would like to draw your attention to the apprehension of 12 fishermen and three fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 13,” CM Stalin stated in the letter.

“I request you to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan Government through appropriate diplomatic channels to immediately secure the release of our fishermen and their fishing boats,” he added.

The fishermen from Kottaipattinam Fishing Harbour of Pudukottai District ventured for fishing on January 13, in three mechanized fishing boats bearing registration numbers ‘IND-TN-08-MM-169, IND-TN-08-MM-151 and IND-TN-10-MM-730’, Stalin stated.

They were taken into custody while they were fishing near Neduntheevu island in Sri Lanka.

According to the Sri Lankan Navy, the Indian fishermen were allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters. They were detained off the Kovilan Lighthouse in Kareinagar, Jaffna and were brought to the Kankasanthurai harbour.

Notably, the arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy in the recent past have been a matter of concern not just for the Centre but also for the Tamil Nadu government.

The issue was also discussed during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe during the latter’s visit to India in July this year.

CM Stalin had also written a letter to EAM Jaishankar in October last year expressing concern over the repeated arrests of fishermen. Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai also wrote to EAM Jaishankar over the issue.

In a statement after meeting Ranil Wickremesinghe, PM Modi said, “We also discussed the issues related to the livelihood of fishermen. We agree that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter.”