MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, officials inspect Old City sewage works ahead of monsoons

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin who reviewed the work along with officials of HMWS&SB, requested the repairs to be completed before heavy rains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 09:10 PM

Hyderabad: With just days left for the onset of monsoons, civic officials and public representatives on Friday took stock of the sewage works in Old City.

Along with pipeline and tunnel work at Kakatiya Nagar, Tolichowki cross Roads, and Khaderbagh, the remodeling of the sewerage system in Karwan was inspected. According to AIMIM leaders’ posts on X (formerly Twitter), a sum of Rs. 297 crore was sanctioned for the project.

Meanwhile, multiple desilting initiatives have been undertaken in the Kukatpally zone.

Huge amounts of garbage and silt were lifted from nalas in Deendayal Nagar, Prashant Nagar, and Fatehnagar. The Zonal Commissioner requested the citizens to refrain from littering, especially near the drains.