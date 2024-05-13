| Polling Picks Up In Old City After 4 Pm

Polling picks up in old city after 4 pm

Local leaders of the different political parties attributed the low presence of voters until 4 pm at polling stations to the summer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 11:20 PM

Hyderabad: Polling process started on an encouraging note in the older parts of the city with people queuing up at the polling stations since 7 am. Men and women continued to line up at the polling stations until 11 am after which the polling process was slowed.

However, after 4 pm, people started lining up at the polling stations and the polling continued in a few areas until 6 pm.

AIMIM party president and Hyderabad candidate, Asaduddin Owaisi, visited several polling stations throughout the day and reviewed the polling process.

The MLAs of AIMIM were seen moving around the localities and interacting with their party cadre.

The police had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polling process in the old city. Senior police officials visited the Old City and reviewed the arrangements.