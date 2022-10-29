MLA poacher’s claim of 43 in Delhi triggers reaction from national capital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

(File Photo) The audio clip had Ramachandra Bharati, the prime accused in the case over an attempt to buy four TRS MLAs, saying that after Telangana, next was ‘in Delhi’.

Hyderabad: Revelations of a possible attempt by the BJP to dethrone the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi, which were made in an audio clip that surfaced in Hyderabad on Friday, have stirred a hornet’s nest in the national capital as well.

The audio clip had Ramachandra Bharati, the prime accused in the case over an attempt to buy four TRS MLAs, saying that after Telangana, next was ‘in Delhi’.

“Apart from this, we are operating in Delhi too. 43 are ready there,” is what ‘Swamiji’ tells Nanda Kumar in the clip.

Following this, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday produced the audio clip and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah’s arrest if he was involved in the matter.

The senior AAP leader played the audio tape at a press conference and said the BJP ‘dalal’ heard in the clip was one of the three people arrested in Telangana over the bid to poach TRS MLAs, according to agency reports.

“In this audio, the BJP’s dalal can be heard luring a (TRS) MLA to the BJP, saying they were also trying to poach 43 Delhi MLAs and that money had been kept aside for this purpose. He is also saying that he has spoken with Shah and BL Santosh,” Sisodia said.

“If it is Home Minister Amit Shah the BJP’s dalal is referring to, he should immediately be arrested and questioned,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister demanded, saying the audio tape was proof of the BJP’s failed attempt to poach AAP MLAs in Delhi and Punjab and demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the matter.

“It is very dangerous for a country if its Home Minister is involved in such a conspiracy,” Sisodia said.