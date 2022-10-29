Chronology samajhiye… BJP’s Covert Operation has several layers

Published Date - 06:09 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: Understanding the ‘chronology’ is always crucial in matters related to the BJP, even in the context of covert operations.

The two audio clips that came out on Friday indicate a clear pattern in which the party goes about its now notorious poaching operations for legislators in different States.

From the conversations Ramachandra Bharati alias Swamiji had with TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy and another accused, Nanda Kumar, it is this pattern that emerges, showing that top leaders of the party never get themselves involved in the initial stages of the ‘deal’.

Relatively unknown players, or mediators, like the Swamiji first get in touch with local players, like Nanda Kumar, who will have their own interests to take care by scouting for possible ‘targets’.

Like the Swamiji says, Nandu has ‘given the proposal’, which Swamiji then discusses with the next rung, probably Tushar (reportedly Thushar Vellappally, the NDA’s Kerala State convener). The matter is then taken to yet another higher level, possibly BJP national organizing secretary BL Santosh from what the conversations hint at.

Before this, mediators like Swamiji try to pry out the names of more possible targets, since the party has a liking for purchases in ‘bulk’, which is when the top leadership gets interested, and like Swamiji says, “if bulk is ready, Santosh will come there.”

Nandu’s proposal, which will indicate whether bulk purchasing is possible or not, also assures the targets that ‘everything will be taken care of’, right from security to political career. There is also a little bit of egging from Swamiji, with baits like ‘first come first serve’, and ‘since you know the system, it will be easy for us to promote you’. There is the occasional word of caution also thrown in, that it is ‘not suitable to discuss on phone for long’, and not to use personal phones or to get new SIM cards in someone else’s name.

Once Nandu, Swamiji and probably Tushar iron out the initial rough patches, the list goes to Santosh, who Swamiji says looks after all the things of the BJP, and is the ‘key person who takes all the roles for the formation of the government’ (sic).

“Even if we meet No.1 and No.2, the final decision is taken by Santosh,” he says.

The documents submitted in court by the police also hint at such a chronology, with the October 26 meeting at the Moinabad farmhouse possibly being where Swamiji would finalise the deal locally and then take it to the next level, after calls and negotiations over a span of one month from September 26.

The second audio clip in fact indicates that Tushar was to come to Hyderabad on October 26, with the Swamiji saying that after the Hyderabad ‘sitting’, he would have an ‘appointment with Amit Shah on October 27 and go there, for which a charter would be arranged’.

After the ‘sitting’, in the second round, “we will go for ex-MLAs, ex-MPs, and Ministers everybody” (sic) was his plan.