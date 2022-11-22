MLA poaching case: BJP accuses SIT of leaking news

Former BJP MLC Ramachandra Rao alleged that despite court orders, the Special Investigation Team was leaking information to media close to the ruling party.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to publication of news on lookout notices issued to senior BJP leaders in the MLA poaching case, former BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao demanded stringent action against those spreading fake news.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ramachandra Rao alleged that despite court orders, the Special Investigation Team was leaking information to media close to the ruling party. He stated that though no lookout notice was issued against senior BJP leader BL Santosh and NDA Kerala Convener Thushar Vellappally, news was being spread that look out notices were issued.

He demanded the SIT chief to take action against those spreading fake news against BJP leaders.