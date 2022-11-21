Poachgate: BJP ‘agents’ well-connected

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:43 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: The evidence collected so far by different media houses from multiple States prove one more fact. The accused in the poaching case, right from Ramchandra Bharati, Simhayaji to Nandakumar, were not actually small fish or small entities with no big connections that the BJP has been trying to portray them as.

This is proved not by just photographs of the three and even Jaggu Swamy in Kerala, along with the top brass of the BJP, but also through the phone calls and messages that reveal the accused, especially Bharathi, being in constant touch with top bureaucrats in the Centre, in the PMO and in the union Home Minister’s office as well. Bharathi’s conversations with Sadhvi Prachi, who heads a right-wing organisation, on her attempts to become a Rajya Sabha member, and how Bharathi states who would become the Delhi Police Commissioner, have been proved to be not mere hollow claims with the developments that happened after these conversations, indicating that the accused, were indeed persons in the know of such affairs, or in touch with those who take such decisions.

The manner in which the accused explain how they toppled governments, especially in Karnataka, also corroborate with what happened in those States.

On the other hand, the BJP has been vociferously denying any involvement in the case, but the repeated attempts to stall investigation into the case by filing petition after petition in the court, indicate the desperate situation the party is in after the Telangana police busted the covert operation.

Right from stating that they did not trust the State police to carry out a fair and unbiased investigation to demanding probes, first by the Central Bureau of Investigation, then a Special Investigation Team and even by sitting judges, to the manner in which the BJP argued in court that the party had locus in the case, the apparent attempt has been to prevent the Telangana police from unearthing further evidence linking the accused to the top brass of the BJP.

However, with clean evidence linking the accused with the BJP and even the RSS, now coming out, the BJP is in a tight spot, unable to erase its role proved by calls and message data spanning over seven years, from 2015, that was extracted from the phones and laptops seized from the accused, particularly Ramchandra Bharati.