MLA poaching case: Moinabad cops to file petition seeking custody of three BJP agents

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

The Moinabad police will file a petition seeking custody of the three alleged BJP agents who were arrested while trying to lure TRS (BRS) MLAs

Hyderabad: The Moinabad police will file a petition seeking custody of the three alleged BJP agents who were arrested while trying to lure TRS (BRS) MLAs to come into BJP fold and offered money, prominent posts in the party and central government contracts.

The Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases on Saturday had remanded them to judicial custody. All the three are lodged in separate cells in the Central Prison, Cherlapally for security reasons and a constant watch is maintained on them by the jail officials.

Meanwhile, the police are analyzing the content in the mobile phones seized from them and gather more evidence against the three persons.