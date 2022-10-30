| Telanganas Self Respect Not For Sale Says Cm Kcr Presents Four Mlas As Trs Bravehearts

Telangana’s self-respect not for sale, says CM KCR; presents four MLAs as TRS bravehearts

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:58 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

File photo

Hyderabad: Declaring that the self-respect of Telangana was not for sale, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday demanded a detailed investigation into the involvement of bigwigs in the covert operation to buy four TRS MLAs and the conspiracy to topple the TRS government.

Reacting to the covert operation for the first time at a public meeting at Munugode in Nalgonda here, the Chief Minister called on stage and appreciated Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju, Kolhapur MLA Harshavardhan Reddy and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao for exposing the covert operation.

“This is Telangana’s self-respect. These four MLAs kicked away the Rs.100 crore each offer from the Delhi brokers and hoisted Telangana’s flag of self-respect as high as the Himalayas. Politics needs such leaders,” Chandrashekhar Rao said amidst loud applause, cheers and whistles from the massive gathering.

Pointing the covert operation straight at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrashekhar Rao asked why Modi was promoting defection politics and whether it augured well for the nation.

“With the support of the Prime Minister, RSS leaders came to Hyderabad to buy Telangana’s self-respect, but are now in the Chanchalguda Prison” he said.

Becoming the Prime Minister of India was in itself a big achievement, and there was no post higher than that. Still, why was Modi, who had twice become the Prime Minister, hatching conspiracies to topple governments and usurp power from State governments, he asked.