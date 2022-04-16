MLC faults Khammam BJP leaders for death of BJP activist

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

MLC T Madhusudhan speaking to the media in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: TRS MLC Tata Madhusudhan faulted the district BJP leaders for the death of a BJP activist S Sai Ganesh, who attempted suicide on Thursday and died on Saturday at a hospital in Hyderabad. Speaking to the media here, the MLC accused the BJP leaders of victimising Ganesh by their lies. The BJP leaders’ false propaganda against TRS party leaders in connection with the incident would not be tolerated, he warned.

Madhusudhan, the district TRS party president, demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the role of BJP leaders in the death of Ganesh. BJP leaders provoked the activist saying that if he consumes insecticide in front of the police station he would become a hero. The BJP leaders were trying to gain political mileage by spreading false propaganda about the death of their party activist. The young Ganesh became a sacrificial animal in a play played by BJP leaders in the district, he alleged.

The plot was hatched by BJP leaders to intimidate people and the peaceful atmosphere of Khammam district in the wake of the IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to the district. Damaging District Government Hospital and RTC buses was a testament to their anarchic culture, Madhusudhan noted. The MLC warned that BJP’s political games would not be accepted in Khammam district and strongly condemned the false remarks made against Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar by BJP leaders for political gain.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, Mayor P Neeraja, DCCB Chairman K Nagbhushanam, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Seed Development Corporation Chairman K Koteshwara Rao, city TRS president P Nagaraju and others were present. Earlier in the day, the BJP activists gathered in large numbers at the District Hospital and damaged property at the hospital, a few RTC buses and set fire to the flexi banners put up in the city, in the wake of the IT Minister Rama Rao’s visit.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .