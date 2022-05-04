MLC Kavitha slams ‘political’ visit of Rahul Gandhi to Telangana

By ANI Published: Published Date - 03:30 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

File Photo

Nizamabad: After Osmania University declined permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to conduct a physical interaction with the students, Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday slammed the former Congress chief, saying that he is only coming to the state for politics.

Addressing a press conference here, Kavitha said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi never talked in favour of Telangana. I do not know why he is coming to Warangal and Osmania University now.” She also said that the Congress leader has never talked in favour of Telangana, even when the TRS requested him to raise the paddy crop issue in the Parliament.

“During the paddy crop issue, we urged him (Rahul Gandhi) to raise the issue in Parliament and to support the farmers of Telangana but he did not. But now he is planning something in Warangal, coming here to do politics only,” Kavitha said.

The vice-chancellor of Osmania University reiterated that he will not allow Rahul Gandhi to conduct a physical interaction with the students in the university premises after Telangana High Court asked him to take a decision on the matter.

“Our decision not to allow Rahul Gandhi into University premises will be the same. He will not be allowed to conduct any face-to-face interaction with students. The decision taken earlier will be the same,” VC Ravinder Yadav had said.

In the plea filed by some students seeking a direction to the Vice-Chancellor to accord permission for Rahul Gandhi’s event, Telangana High Court asked the VC to consider the plea of students and take a decision.

Earlier on Monday, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi will meet the members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in the Chanchalguda jail who were detained for staging a protest outside the administration building of Osmania University in Hyderabad.

The NSUI members protested outside the University seeking permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the campus on May 7, following which the police detained them and registered a case for ‘obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty’.

On Sunday, Ramesh Naik, Circle Inspector said that 18 people who were protesting were taken into custody.

“Eighteen people who were protesting in the administration’s building have been taken into custody. When we tried to stop the agitators, they pushed our staff including lady constables. Agitators pelted stones to break the glasses on the window and went inside the building. A case has been registered under obstructing the public servant in conducting their duty,” said Ramesh Naik, Circle Inspector.

Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana for a two-day visit on May 6 and 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .